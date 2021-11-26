With the killing of one intruder, the troops on Friday claimed to have foiled an infiltration attempt by a group of terrorists on the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district.

In the intervening night of November 25 and 26, terrorists attempted an infiltration bid along LoC in the Bhimber Gali sector in J&K, reports said and added that the bid was foiled by alert troops.

Confirming infiltration attempt on the LoC, PRO defence Col Devender Anand said, "alert Indian Army troops successfully foiled the infiltration attempt and one Pak terrorist has been eliminated. The body of the terrorist along with weapon and ammunition has been recovered. The operation is in progress."

Reports said that the infiltration attempt was made by a group of four to five Pakistan terrorists.

"First the terrorists were allowed to come on this side of the border. As the terrorists moved forward, the army personnel asked them to surrender. Ignoring this warning of the troops, the terrorists resorted to firing. In response, the army personnel retaliated and killed one terrorist", reports said.

Other terrorists took advantage of the darkness and returned to the other side of the border. After sunrise, troops reached the spot and recovered the body of the terrorist. Arms and other items were recovered from the possession of the killed infiltrator.

Terrorist groups shift their focus on Poonch, Rajouri

As forces have intensified security on the Line of Control in Kashmir Valley, terror groups have shifted focus on twin border districts of Poonch and Rajouri for infiltration.

Amid repeated infiltrations on the Line of Control in Poonch and Rajouri, eleven Army soldiers, including on Lieutenant, two of the Junior Commissioned Officers (JCOs), were killed in October in the gun battles with the terrorists.

A lieutenant of the Indian Army and a soldier were killed in a mine blast along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Nowshera sector of Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district on October 30.

Lt Rishi Kumar and Sepoy Manjit were part of an area domination patrol of the Army. A mine blast occurred, wherein they suffered critical injuries and later succumbed to their injuries. Another soldier also received injuries in the blast.

Nine soldiers including two JCOs were killed while terrorists managed to escape unhurt after committing two back-to-back deadly attacks on the troops engaged in combing and search operations in the forest area on the border of Poonch and Rajouri districts.