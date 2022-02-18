Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar's pre-wedding festivities have begun in full swing. The first function we saw was that of mehendi. And the theme for the gala night was yellow. Shibani Dandekar was seen shaking her legs to a popular number. Shabana Azmi, Rhea Chakraborty, Anusha Dandekar, and many others were seen attending the event wearing shades of yellow.

Team bride

The function took place at Farhan's home. The terrace was decorated with colorful tassels and the two colors coordinated in yellow. As per reports, the duo neither would have a nikah nor a Maharashtrian wedding ceremony. But, the two might go ahead with a court wedding followed by a vows wedding. Shibani's sister, Anusha, and Apeksha radiated major team bride vibes as they posed for the paps.

"Yes, the wedding is taking place. Rest, shaadi ki jo taiyyariyan hain that is being taken care of by the wedding planners. Taking the situation into consideration it is obvious that we cannot host anything on a large scale. So, we are only calling a few people. It will be a very simple affair," Javed Akhtar had told TOI.

Honey Irani gushes over daughter-in-law

Farhan's mother, Honey Irani, shares a great bond with Shibani. She told the same publication that the bride-to-be is extremely respectful and beautiful. She also added that they talk on the phone everyday and even went on a trip to the Maldives together. "We also went on a holiday to the Maldives together. Shibani and I talk on the phone almost every day. We also keep messaging each other. She's just too sweet," she told TOI.