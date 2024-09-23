Fan murder case: Court to hear Darshan's bail plea on Sep 27; one accused granted bail

The Karnataka High Court on Monday adjourned the hearing of bail plea of Kannada superstar Darshan, jailed in connection with the murder of a fan, to September 27 while the bail petition of his partner Pavithra Gowda will be heard on September 25.

Meanwhile, the High Court granted bail to an accused, Keshavamurthy. A total of 17 people were arrested and jailed in connection with the case.

The High Court bench headed by Justice S. Vishwajith Shetty has passed the order granting bail to Keshavamurthy who was described as accused number 16. He was lodged in Tumakuru prison.

Keshavamurthy had surrendered before the police on June 10 claiming that he had killed Renukaswamy with the help of three other individuals.

He was accused of taking Rs 5 lakh to make a false confession as he was promised of "big money".

Keshavamurthy had allegedly taken the money at the shed where Renukaswamy was brutally tortured and murdered. When the police questioned him after the surrender, he had revealed the names of Darshan and his partner Pavithra Gowda and others.

Counsel Ranganatha Reddy, appearing for Keshavamurthy, had submitted that Keshavamurthy does not face the charge of murder in this case. He is facing charges of destruction of evidence after the murder.

The counsel also stated that as per the chargesheet, the accused faced bailable offences.

The bench stated that the bail order in this case would not be applicable to other accused persons in the case.

The police said that since the "accused number 15 and 17" also face the same charges, their bail petitions will also be considered by the court when they are submitted.

On June 9, Renukaswamy was abducted from Chitradurga and brought to Bengaluru, where he was confined in a shed at Pattanagere and brutally assaulted.

Renukaswamy was murdered, and his body was dumped in a drain at Sumanahalli.

In connection with this case, 17 people, including Darshan and his partner Pavithra Gowda, were arrested on the morning of June 11. All the accused are currently in jail and are under judicial custody.

After 102 days of arrest, jailed Kannada superstar Darshan last Saturday submitted a bail petition through his counsel at the sessions' court in the fan murder case.

Following the submission of the bail plea, the counsel for Darshan pleaded for an emergency hearing on the matter.

(With inputs from IANS)