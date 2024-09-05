Kerala HC to constitute special bench to deal with cases related to Hema Committee report

As allegations against Malayalam film stars pile up since the release of the Justice Hema Committee report, which revealed the appalling work conditions of women in the Malayalam film industry and their sexual exploitation, the Kerala High Court on Thursday decided to form a special bench to hear such cases.

This was announced by the acting Chief Justice A. Muhamad Mustaque while hearing a petition filed by producer Sajimon Parayil, and he added that the special bench will be headed by a woman judge.

The Justice K Hema Committee was set up by the Kerala government in 2017 following a petition by the 'Women in Cinema Collective' to study the issues faced by women in the film industry. While the report was submitted to the state government in 2019, it was only earlier this year that the State Information Commission allowed a request by certain parties, mostly journalists, for access to the report after redaction of personal information to protect the privacy of witnesses.

A division bench, hearing the appeal moved by film producer Parayil against a single-judge order upholding this decision of the Information Commission, orally observed that the matter has become infructuous but said that it would be posted before the special bench.

The special bench, when it comes into being, can expect a plethora of petitions which includes a public interest litigation (PIL) petition seeking criminal action against those accused of sexual offences in the report.

The high court has, in that case, ordered the state to submit a single copy of the complete report, without any redactions, in a sealed cover as the published one has been censored more than what it was told to do.

Yet another PIL seeking a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into the allegations in the report will likely be posted before the new Bench.

The anticipatory bail applications filed by actor Siddique, director V.K. Prakash, and others in the rape or sexual harassment cases filed against them may also be heard by the Special Bench.

Trouble has been brewing in the Malayalam film industry ever since the release of the Hema Committee report after a long delay last month, revealing rampant sexual exploitation of women in the film world. Kerala Police have so far registered FIRs against 11 people, including nine from the film industry, based on complaints lodged by actresses. Those who are in the dock include actorturned-CPI-M legislator Mukesh Madhavan, Siddique, Jayasurya, Edavela Babu, Maniyanpilla Raju, directors Ranjith and Prakash, and production executives Vichu and Noble. By now, those who have received relief from the court bail include Mukesh, Renjith, and Raju.

