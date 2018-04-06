Reports of Family Time With Kapil Sharma going off the air started doing the rounds in tinsel town within two weeks of Kapil Sharma's new show airing on Sony TV. The show apparently started on a disappointing note and was deemed boring by fans who had been eagerly waiting for the comedian's comeback to the small screen.

If the latest reports are to be believed, the channel is apparently planning to wrap up the comedy game show with 15-20 episodes if it doesn't receive the reactions and ratings that were expected of it.

"They wanted Kapil to hold a press conference, but he asked them for time. He told them he would address the media after a couple of episodes are aired. Now, there is an internal dispute going on about how many episodes should be aired. The show has been slated for 26 episodes, but the channel is thinking of cutting it to 15-20 if the reactions are not good and ratings are not as expected," a source was quoted as saying by DNA.

According to the data revealed by BARC India, Family Time With Kapil Sharma made it to the list of the most-viewed programs in the urban areas of the Hindi-speaking market (HSM). It grabbed the number 10 position in the list by garnering over 5.01 crore impressions, beating TV shows like Ishqbaaz, Bepanah and Kya Haal Mr Paanchal.

Kapil Sharma, who made his comeback to the small screen after eight months, had been in the news for all the wrong reasons. The comedian got embroiled in a Twitter war with his friend-turned-foe Sunil Grover over not calling the latter to be a part of the former's new show.

Soon after Family Time With Kapil Sharma went on air, Kapil made headlines again, this time for reportedly canceling shooting of the episodes of Rani Mukerji for Hichki and Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani for Baaghi 2.

The show brought back the older cast of The Kapil Sharma Show — Chandan Prabhakar as Chandu Chai Wala, Kiku Sharda as Bumper and a new addition to the cast along with Navjot Singh Sidhu and co-host Neha Pendse, who brings in the glamor quotient.

However, his fans were not pleased with the new format of the show and found the gigs dull and monotonous. And if the reports of Family With Kapil Sharma going off the air turns out to be true, Kapil Sharma will have to live with yet another failure to his name. Let's wait and watch what's in store for the ace comedian.