The Family Star, featuring Vijay Devarakonda, has recently hit the big screens, receiving mixed reviews from the audiences. However, amidst the film's release, the movie and its lead actor have come under attack on social media. This has sparked discussions among audiences and social media users alike.

This is not the first time something like this has happened. Previously too, during the release of Liger and Kushi as well and the actor approached the police for the same. Yet again, for the third consecutive time, negative reviews on Vijay Deverakonda have taken the internet on storm.

Before the release of The Family Star, certain individuals took to social media to spread negativity about the movie and target Vijay Devarakonda. It's been noticed that these negative posts often surface whenever a Vijay film is about to be released.

Sri Venkateswara Creations, the production company behind the film, took note of these activities. Vijay Devarakonda's manager Anurag Parvataneni, and the president of his fan association, Nishant Kumar, decided to take action. They filed a complaint with the cybercrime police, providing evidence in the form of screenshots and information on the involved social media groups and accounts.

The complaint alleges that certain individuals are intentionally spreading false information to harm the reputation of The Family Star, thereby affecting its box office performance. Upon receiving the complaint, the police assured an investigation and pledged to take legal action against those responsible.

Unfortunately, this isn't the first time such negative campaigns have targeted Vijay Devarakonda during his film releases. It appears that these attacks stem from malice towards the actor. However, it's important to note that many viewers who have watched The Family Star have praised it as a good film.

As the investigation unfolds, it's essential to address cyber crimes aimed at tarnishing the reputation of actors and movies. Vijay Devarakonda and the entire team behind The Family Star deserve to enjoy the success of their hard work without being unfairly targeted by malicious individuals.