In an unexpected turn of events, popular Telugu actor Vijay Deverakonda's generous pledge to donate 1 crore to 100 families has ignited controversy, drawing a sharp response from the makers of his 2020 film, "."

Vijay Deverakonda recently basked in the success of his latest romantic drama, "Kushi," where he shared the screen with Samantha Ruth Prabhu. Following this success, the actor made headlines by announcing a substantial donation to support 100 families in need. However, this philanthropic gesture did not sit well with the producers of "World Famous Lover," a film that struggled both critically and commercially upon its release in 2020.

Taking to their official Twitter account, the banner responsible for "World Famous Lover," Abhishek Pictures, penned a scathing message. In the tweet, they revealed the staggering loss of over 8 crores incurred in the distribution of the film and expressed their disappointment at the actor's lack of response to their plight.

The tweet read, "Dear @TheDeverakonda, We lost 8 crores in the distribution of #WorldFamousLover, but no one responded over it!! Now as you are donating 1CR to the families with your big heart, Kindly requesting and hoping for you to save us and our Exhibitors and distributors' families also. Thank you Yours, Abhishek Pictures. #humanity #Love #empathy."

This unexpected exchange has fueled a debate among fans and industry insiders regarding the responsibility of actors in supporting their past projects that may have faced financial challenges.

On the professional front, Vijay Deverakonda recently faced a box office setback with his pan-Indian venture, "Liger." However, his career appears to be on an upswing once again with the success of "Kushi." The actor is currently busy shooting for two upcoming Telugu projects, one of which is a cop thriller directed by Gautham Tinnanuri, tentatively titled "VD 12." His 13th project, known as "VD 13," is set to be a romantic drama featuring Mrunal Thakur as the female lead.