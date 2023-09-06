Vijay Deverakonda's latest cinematic offering, "Kushi," has emerged as a resounding success, captivating audiences and critics alike. With a budget of Rs 50 crore, the film has shattered expectations by grossing over Rs 75 crore in its opening weekend. Notably, it has already reached the break-even point in the USA, a testament to its widespread appeal.

As a display of generosity, Vijay Deverakonda, overwhelmed by the film's success, has decided to give back to the community that has supported him throughout his career. During a celebration event in Vizag, he publicly announced that he would donate Rs 1 crore of his earnings from "Kushi" to assist 100 families with a donation of Rs 1 lakh each.

For Vijay, this act of giving is a deeply personal and meaningful gesture. He stated during his speech, "Providing this small monetary assistance to my 'Devera Families' from the money I have earned for 'Kushi' will be the real success for me personally."

The actor also shared his plans to facilitate the selection process for families in need. He will be sharing a form on his social media platforms on Tuesday to identify and reach out to deserving recipients. Vijay is committed to distributing the funds within a week, further emphasizing his dedication to making a positive impact in the lives of those less fortunate.

This act of philanthropy follows Vijay's desire to not only earn success and respect in the industry but also to bring happiness to his parents and contribute positively to society. "Kushi" actor has not only solidified his status as a talented actor but has also revealed the compassionate and generous side of this rising star, earning him even more admiration from his fans and well-wishers.