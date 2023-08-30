If you enjoyed the Sankranti 2023 box-office fight, get ready for an equally thrilling Sankranti 2024. The upcoming festival is all set to bring excitement and entertainment for movie buffs. Last year, there was an exciting clash between movies featuring Chiranjeevi, Balakrishna, Vijay, and Ajith at the box office. Movies like Waltair Veerayya, Veera Simha Reddy, Varisu, and Thunivu brought immense joy to fans during the festive period.

Sankranti 2024 promises to be just as exciting, with some major releases planned from Tollywood. Currently, we have announcements for Superstar Mahesh Babu's Guntur Karam and Prashanth Varma's Hanuman. Additionally, fans can look forward to Nagarjuna's highly anticipated project Naa Saami Ranga and Vijay Devarkonda's collaboration with Parasuram. The upcoming festive season is set to bring a plethora of entertainment options for movie enthusiasts.

Guntur Karam

Directed and written by Trivikram Srinivas, Guntur Kaaram is touted to be an action-packed drama that stars Mahesh Babu in the lead role. The movie also features Sreeleela, Meenakshi Chaudhary, Jagapathi Babu, Prakash Raj, Jayaram, and Ramya Krishnan in significant roles. The highly anticipated film is set for a grand release on January 13, 2024.

Hanuman

Hanuman is an upcoming Telugu superhero movie helmed by director Prasanth Varma and backed by K. Niranjan Reddy. The titular role is portrayed by Teja Sajja, while Amritha Aiyer takes on the role of the female lead. Varalaxmi Sarath Kumar also plays a significant character in the film. The narrative is set in the village of Anjanadri and serves as the inaugural chapter of director Prasanth Varma's Cinematic Universe. Owing to extensive visual effects (VFX) work, the movie is slated to have a global release in multiple languages on January 12th, 2023.

Eagle

Ravi Teja has joined hands once again with the People Media Factory production house, following the success of their 2022 film Dhamaka. This time, they are collaborating for a new Telugu movie titled Eagle. The film, directed by cinematographer Karthik Ghattamaneni, is set to release for Sankranthi. However, the exact release date is yet to be announced.

Naa Saami Ranga

Adding to the excitement of Nagarjuna's birthday, the announcement of his 99th film has taken place. The much-awaited film, titled Naa Saami Ranga, will mark the directorial debut of renowned choreographer Vijay Binni. Produced by Srinivasaa Chitturi under the Srinivasa Silver Screen banner, Nagarjuna's upcoming project is all set to hit the screens on the occasion of Sankranthi next year.

VD 13

It's known that Vijay Deverakonda is once again teaming up with director Parasuram, reuniting after the successful film Geetha Govindam. The film had its official launch recently and was given the working title VD13. Renowned producer Dil Raju, along with Shirish, is producing the movie under the banner of Sri Venkateswara Creations. The makers have already confirmed that the movie is scheduled for release during Sankranti 2024.