The local police in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras, earlier this week, raided a factory involved in making adulterated spices of local brands using spurious ingredients including donkey dung, acids and hay (bhusa) and more than 300 kg of counterfeit spices.

The factory owner, identified as Anoop Varshney, has been arrested by the police. Varshney is the 'Mandal Sah Prabhari' of Hindu Yuva Vahini, a youth organistaion founded by Yogi Adityanath in 2002.

Adulterated spices seized

During the raid, the police found that several spices such as red chilli powder, garam masala, coriander powder, turmeric and others were being adulterated with donkey dung, inedible colours, acids and hay (bhusa), according to a local media report.

"We have seized over 300 kg of fake spices being packed in names of some local brands,"Joint magistrate Prem Prakash Meena was quoted as saying.

Around 27 samples of the seized spices have been sent for testing.

The police further informed that a first information report (FIR) will be registered under the Food Safety & Standards Act, 2006 once the lab report comes.

Legal action against Varshney

Varshney has been remanded to judicial custody under CrPC Section 151 (arrest to prevent the commission of cognizable offences), the police said.

The police added that the factory owner was unable to provide any license neither for operating the spice factory at the location where it was being run nor the brands, which were being packed.

According to health officials, the adulterated spices may prove to be a health hazard, especially if consumed over a long period of time.