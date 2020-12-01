On Tuesday, actor Akshay Kumar met Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath in Mumbai's Trident hotel. A picture of the actor, deep in conversation with the UP CM, is making the rounds on social media.

The reason behind Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's visit to Mumbai

As per various reports in media, Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar on Tuesday met Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath during his visit to the city and discussed his upcoming film "Ram Setu.

The actor met the CM for dinner at city's Trident Hotel. Akshay Kumar discussed his forthcoming feature "Ram Setu", which he announced on Diwali. The film, to be directed by Abhishek Sharma, aims to chronicle the story of the Ram Setu bridge.

Bollywood producer Rahul Mittra had earlier told PTI that Yogi Adityanath is scheduled to meet a delegation of Bollywood filmmakers on Wednesday to discuss the future of the proposed film city in the state.

UP Chief Minister will launch Rs 200 crores Lucknow Municipal bond at Bombay Stock Exchange tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/BZVfiMd0Bk — ANI (@ANI) December 1, 2020

When did the CM arrive in Mumbai?

The Chief Minister reached the Maximum City around 7.30 pm. From the airport, he headed straight to the Oberoi Hotel, where he had a dinner meeting with Akshay Kumar.

Yogi Adityanath's schedule for Wednesday

The CM will be meeting bankers and film personalities at the Oberoi Hotel starting from 10.30 am till 3 pm. He's expected to address the press post that.

The UP CM will meet and greet big men to the likes of N Chandrasekaran of Tata Sons, SN Subramaniam of Larsen & Toubro, Sukaran Singh of Tata Advanced Systems, Ashish Rajvansh of Adani Defence, Rajat Gupta of Ashok Leyland Grop, Harshvardhan of Tata Defence Technology, Niranjan Hiranandani of Hiranandani Group, Baba Kalyani of Bharat Force, Suprakash Chaudhary of Simmons, Vikas Jain of Capital Services, Sanjay Nair of KKR Ltd, Jaspal Bindra Centrum Capital Ltd, TS Darbari of Texmaco Defence Systems, among others.

Along with prominent industrialists, Adityanath will attend the listing of Rs 200 crore Lucknow Municipal Corporation (LMC) bond at Bombay Stock Exchange, making Lucknow the ninth city in India to have raised municipal bonds and the first city to issue such a bond after the launch of Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT) Scheme.

For the unversed, CM had expressed intentions to set up the country's 'biggest' film city in Noida.

In September, the CM had expressed intentions to set up the country's 'biggest' film city in the Gautam Buddha Nagar district, including the twin cities of Noida and Greater Noida.

"The CM, while addressing a review meeting, announced to set up the biggest and most beautiful film city of the country in Gautam Buddha Nagar. He instructed officials to search for suitable land in or around Noida, Greater Noida or Yamuna Expressway and prepare an action plan," an official statement said.

When is UP CM Yogi Adityanath's leaving for Lucknow

He will leave Mumbai for Lucknow on Wednesday (December 2) evening.