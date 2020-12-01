Love is in the air for singer Aditya Narayan, and actor Shweta Agarwal as the much in love couple are all set to tie the knot today. Their first photos dressed as bride and groom are breaking the internet.

What did the bride and groom wear:

For his wedding, the groom Aditya has opted for a heavily embellished white bandhgala sherwani with a matching turban.

On the other hand, the bride Shweta wore a gorgeous white lehenga with intricate work all over. She has opted for a piece of heavy jewellery and has draped a dupatta over her head. She has tied her hair back in a low bun and rounded off her look with gajra ( flower). Both of them are twinning and wining our hearts in a white ensemble.

Udit Narayan dances at his son's wedding

Aditya's father Udit Narayan dances at his son's wedding. He too opted for a sherwani for his son's big day. Several photos and videos of Aditya taking his baraat along with his parents Udit Narayan and other family members are doing rounds on social media.

Wedding venue:

The wedding will be held at Iskon temple (Juhu, Mumbai) with limited guests. Both the families have taken Covid-19 guidelines in mind.

Guestlist for Aditya-Sheweta's wedding

Talking to an entertainment portal earlier, Aditya's father Udit Narayan had said that he has invited biggies like PM Narendra Modi, Amitabh Bachchan, Shatrughan Sinha, Dharmendra, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Madhuri Dixit and other industry colleagues. He said that he wasn't sure how many of them will turn up though given the current Covid-19 situation.

Videos and pictures of Aditya and Shweta's pre-wedding festivities went viral.

Several pictures and videos from the pre-wedding ceremonies have gone viral. One of them also gives a glimpse at their wedding card.

Check these out below:

While their photos and videos have already taken over the web, we can't wait for Aditya to share the first photo from his wedding with Shweta on Instagram.