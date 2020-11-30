As far as celebrity weddings go, 2020 saw everything from extravagant celebrations to intimate affairs. At one end, we witnessed Neha Kakkar-Rohanpreet Singh, big fat Punjabi wedding, in the same month, we saw Kajal Aggarwal- Gautam Kitchlu intimate wedding ceremony.

Just a few days ago we saw TV actor Shaheer Sheikh -Ruchikaa Kapoor announcing their court marriage. To join the bandwagon of newlyweds we have India's favourite singer-host-actor Aditya Narayan as he is all set to marry his long-time girlfriend, Shweta Agarwal on December 1, 2020. And the pre-wedding festivities have begun already.

Tilak ceremony

Indian Idol host Aditya Narayan recently had his tilak ceremony in the presence of close family members and relatives. Videos from the ceremony are doing the rounds on social media where the couple can be seen sitting on the stage with Aditya's parents Udit and Deepa Narayan.

For the ceremony, both Aditya and Shweta Agarwal picked traditional outfits. Bride-to-be Shweta can be seen dressed in an embroidered orange outfit, while Aditya complemented her in a dark blue kurta. In one of the pictures, the couple can be seen posing with Aditya's parents - veteran singer Udit Narayan and his wife, Deepa.

See the trending pictures here:

In another video, Aditya is seen surrounded by his relatives, and everyone can be seen dancing at the function.

Aditya shared a pre-wedding photoshoot picture on his social media handle. In the candid photo, Aditya sees cuddling wife-to-be Shweta lovingly. Aditya and Shweta are looking adorable and happy as they are alls et to embark on a new journey.

Aditya Narayan confirmed his wedding on social media.

Aditya Narayan made his wedding announcement on social media last month. Posting a picture with his fiancée Shweta, the singer wrote in his note: "We are getting married! I am the luckiest man alive to have found Shweta, my soulmate, 11 years ago and we are finally tying the knot in December. We are both extremely private people and believe that it's best to keep one's private life, well, private. Taking a break from social media for Shaadi prep. See you in December." (sic).

The couple will be tying the knot on December 1st in a temple with just 50 members.

Who is Shweta Agarwal?

Shweta is Aditya's co-star from his debut Hindi film Shaapit, where he played the hero. They have been dating for nine years.