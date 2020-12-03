'Mahashay' Dharampal Gulati, the owner of the iconic spice brand MDH (Mahashian Di Hatti), passed away on Thursday.

The king of spices, Dharampal Gulati, 98, was admitted to Delhi's Mata Chanan Devi Hospital where he was reportedly undergoing treatment for the past few weeks. He passed away on Thursday morning.

He was honoured with the Padma Bhushan, the third highest civilian award in the country, in 2019.

Never met such an inspiring and lively soul: Condolences pour in

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and his deputy Manish Sisodia mourned the demise of the MDH owner. He tweeted, "Dharm Pal ji was very inspiring personality. He dedicated his life for the society. God bless his soul."

Sharing photos of 'Mahashay' Dharampal Gulati, Manish Sisodia wrote on Twitter, "India's most inspiring entrepreneur, MDH owner Dharm Pal Mahashay passed away this morning. I have never met such an inspiring and lively soul. May his soul rest in peace."