In a plot that could rival a Bollywood script, a woman in Delhi masterminded a robbery at her relative's home, enlisting two friends to impersonate Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) officers. This brazen crime unfolded in the Wazirabad area, leaving the community in shock. The police have since apprehended the three accused, revealing a meticulously planned heist inspired by the film "Raid."

The incident occurred on July 10, when Israt Jameel, a catering business owner, was at his residence in Gali No. 9, Wazirabad. Around 7:30 pm, Jameel answered a knock at his door to find three masked individuals—one woman and two men—dressed in white shirts and black pants. They claimed to be CBI officers from the Okhla division, a claim that immediately aroused Jameel's suspicions.

Jameel, an MPhil graduate from Delhi University and a former Railways food contractor, was puzzled by the unexpected visit from a central agency. His home, located in a lower-middle-class neighborhood, seemed an unlikely target for such an operation. Seeking clarification, Jameel questioned the supposed CBI officials about their presence and requested to see their credentials.

The Heist Unfolds

According to DCP (North) Raja Banthia, the impostors claimed they had an FIR and a search warrant against Jameel. However, when Jameel asked for a copy of these documents, the impostors allegedly rebuked and abused him. One of the three, introducing himself as Suni Dubey, moved Jameel, his wife, and their three children to a corner of the room. Meanwhile, the other two impostors began searching the house for what they claimed was "evidence."

Their search led them to an old steel almirah, which they allegedly broke open. Inside, they found and took away the jewelry belonging to Jameel's wife, including both gold and silver items, along with Rs 3 lakh in cash. Before leaving, Jameel requested a receipt for the seized items and inquired about the procedure to retrieve them. In response, the impostors signed Jameel's daughter's notebook under fake names, stating that they were taking the items as evidence, and then made their escape.

Despite the apparent legitimacy of the raid, Jameel remained uneasy. The masked officers, lacking identity cards or an FIR to substantiate their claims, seemed suspicious. Acting on his instincts, Jameel contacted the police to report the incident. An FIR was subsequently registered at the Wazirabad police station under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including theft after preparation made for causing death, hurt or restraint, cheating, cheating by personation, and dishonestly breaking open a receptacle containing property.

Investigation and Arrests

The police launched an investigation, meticulously scanning through 200 CCTV cameras in the area. Their efforts paid off when they identified the bike used by the accused. The vehicle was registered in the name of a woman named Shaina, a 22-year-old resident of the Karawal Nagar area. The other accused, seen on the bike, was identified as Keshav Prashad, a 28-year-old resident of Shanti Nagar in Delhi. Despite raiding their homes, the police were unable to locate either of them. However, by tracking their phones, the police discovered that the accused were constantly changing locations in Uttarakhand.

The case took a significant turn when the police apprehended the three accused individuals. During the investigation, it was revealed that the woman behind the plan was inspired by the Bollywood film "Raid," which depicts a similar scenario involving a tax raid.