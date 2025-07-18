Many schools in Delhi's Dwarka got bomb threats on Friday, making it yet another instance to rock the national Capital. The security establishment went into a tizzy and all investigations were started on a war footing as the authorities refused to take a chance with the safety and security of children.

According to the police the bomb threat came from one email only and five schools in the city were copied into it. The schools that got the threat were St. Thomas School near Sector 19 in Dwarka, Delhi International School Edge, Sector 18 A, Dwarka, Central Academy School, Sector 10 Dwarka, G.D. Goneka School Sector 17, Dwarka and Modern International School, Sector 19 in Dwarka.

The bomb threat sent the school administrations, students and parents into a state of panic and the schools were emptied of all people and staff and some of the schools announced that they would take classes in online mode to ensure the safety of the students.

The Delhi Police began immediate searches in the schools that had received the bomb threat and as per protocol dog squads, bomb squad and teams from the fire department were pressed into service.

However, after hours of searches, the police declared that no suspicious or threatening object had been found in any of the schools during the extensive operations that were immediately launched by the establishment.

The police are trying to trace the source of the threatening email, and also determine the identity of the miscreant who sent the bomb threats.

Police are not letting their guard down and are monitoring the situation closely.

This is not the first time that schools in Delhi have received bomb threats by email and it seems to have become a trend to disrupt classes like this and waste the time of the law enforcement and civic agencies.

Earlier, on July 16 there was an email threat to blow up Vasant Valley School in South Delhi and St Thomas School in Dwarka.

Reacting to the development, former Chief Minister of Delhi Atishi posted on her official X handle, "More than 20 schools have received bomb threats today! Think of the trauma that children, parents and teachers would be going through. BJP controls all 4-engines of governance in Delhi, and is yet not able to provide any safety or security to our children! Shocking!"

(With inputs from IANS)