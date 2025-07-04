In a significant breakthrough, the Delhi Police have dismantled a sophisticated mobile phone theft syndicate, recovering 44 premium devices, including 43 stolen iPhones. This operation marks a crucial step in addressing the rampant mobile phone thefts that have troubled the city. The operation led to the arrest of two key suspects, Navdeep Kaur, aged 26, and Ramandeep Bhangu, aged 33, who were apprehended during a meticulously planned police operation.

The syndicate, which had managed to operate under the radar for a considerable period, was brought to the attention of law enforcement following a complaint of an iPhone 15 snatching incident reported at the IP Estate police station. This complaint set off a chain of events that culminated in the unraveling of the theft network. Acting on crucial intelligence, the police launched a targeted operation that led them to the bustling Karol Bagh area, a known hub for mobile phone trading and repairs.

Upon reaching Karol Bagh, the police team discovered not only a large storage of stolen mobile phones but also a significant cache of high-end devices. The operation resulted in the apprehension of Navdeep Kaur at her residence, where the police recovered 44 stolen mobile phones, comprising 43 Apple iPhones and one Samsung Fold. Additionally, a substantial quantity of dismantled mobile phone parts, suspected to be from stolen iPhones, was also seized.

Modus Operandi and Arrests

During interrogation, Navdeep Kaur confessed to her involvement in the illegal trade of stolen mobile phones. She revealed that she was part of a larger network that included her accomplices, Sanjeev Kumar and Ramandeep Bhangu. The syndicate's modus operandi involved receiving stolen phones from thieves, dismantling them into parts, and then selling these parts in open markets, particularly in mobile repair shops.

The arrest of Ramandeep Bhangu followed shortly after, as he was apprehended in Nahan, Himachal Pradesh, while attempting to flee to Nepal. His capture was a significant development in the case, as he provided further insights into the syndicate's operations. Ramandeep disclosed that they procured stolen mobile phones from a source in Karol Bagh, dismantled them, and then distributed the parts to various repair shops across the city.

The police are now intensifying efforts to identify the woman responsible for supplying the stolen devices and to apprehend Sanjeev Kumar, who remains at large. The investigation is ongoing, with law enforcement agencies working tirelessly to dismantle the entire network and bring all culprits to justice.