Malaualam actor Fahadh Faasil has opened up on why he came forward to act and produce the movie C U Soon. He was stunned to see Mahesh Narayanan's execution coming out so beautifully.

The most anticipated trailer of C U Soon was released recently and has been receiving praises for its unique experiment and storyline, which has surely made heads turn. Its trailer has created ripples across the internet and created a lot of hype and curiosity for the film, which will stream on Amazon Prime Video from September 1, 2020.

Fahadh Faasil, who is one of the most popular actors of Mollywood, is not only playing the lead role in it, but has also produced C U Soon. Talking about why he accepted the film, he says, "He even shot the first few scenes with Roshan and Darshana and I was stunned to see the execution coming out so beautifully. That's when I decided that I want to not only act in it but I would also produce the film."

Talking about how the film and the story came into existence, Mahesh Narayanan shares, "Even when the country was under lockdown, Mahesh and I were constantly in touch via zoom calls because our film Maalik was also put on hold. After a while, Mahesh started working on a new script which he sent over to me and I was instantly blown off by the simple yet impactful story."

C U Soon is a gripping drama about a software engineer from Kerala who has been assigned by his family to help his Dubai-based cousin find his missing fiancee, after she leaves behind a video-based suicide note. This feature film is unique for being shot with a phone.

C U Soon is one of its kind edge of the seat thriller, which has been directed Mahesh Narayanan. The film, which has Sabin Uralikandi's cinematography, shot entirely during the lockdown. The Fahadh's second collaboration with Mahesh which the audience is looking forward to, will premiere globally on Amazon Prime Video on the 1st of September 2020.