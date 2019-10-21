A video of an incident where a biker performing stunt was run over by a speeding car is being widely shared on social media, with the claim that the incident took place in Karnataka's Bengaluru. However, turns out that the original video is from Brazil, where a 19-year-old boy had survived the accident on July 20.

According to Alt News, an article published by a website called ViralTab reported that the incident took place on the Santos Dumont (SP-075) motorway in the city of Campinas located in the southern Brazilian state of Sao Paulo.

Brazilian news portal G1 reported: "According to the Civil Police, the driver stopped for help." He was taken to UPA São José hospital.

As several individuals are sharing the video with the claim that the accident took place in Bengaluru's Electronic City flyover, the actual incident is at least three-months-old and from Brazil.