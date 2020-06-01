Amidst the growing border tensions between India and China, a flurry of fake stories are being planted by the media of our not-so-helpful neighbouring country. One such false report, which is currently doing the rounds on social media, claims that the troops of China's People's Liberation Army (PLA) saved the lives of the Indian Army soldiers after they got injured in an avalanche.

The screenshot of the alleged story by a Chinese news portal reads, "Chinese soldiers helped Indian soldier who got injured in avalanche." The claim was made on the basis of a picture of the soldiers. Presently, troops of both the armies are locked in a border stand-off in eastern Ladakh.

Here is a screenshot:

Recently, another fake story was run which said that the Chinese troops detained Indian soldiers during a scuffle along the Line Of Actual Control (LAC).

Fact-checking the claim

As the picture was shared aggressively by the Chinese on Twitter, it soon came to the attention of the members of the Indian Army, who categorically denied any such incident.

"This is a fake photo downloaded from a rumor spreading Chinese site. Do not accept such fake propaganda from the Chinese. Clearly indicates desperation on the Chinese. Please retweet and spread reality," wrote Major General Harsha Kakar.

This is a fake photo downloaded from a rumour spreading Chinese site. Do not accept such fake propaganda from the Chinese. Clearly indicates desperation on the Chinese. Please retweet and spread reality. @majorgauravarya @MajorPoonia pic.twitter.com/FlSwQS6JnQ — Maj Gen Harsha Kakar (@kakar_harsha) May 31, 2020

Further, he revealed that the image is from a separate incident altogether. "It is of an accident in a different area. They were injured in the accident. They were attended to by a passing patrol and returned. Legs were tied to prevent further injury and permit movement. It is of a different area and of a different time frame," the army man said.

It is of an accident in a different area. They were injured in the accident. They were attended to by a passing patrol and returned. Legs were tied to prevent further injury and permit movement. It is of a different area and of a different time frame https://t.co/cumJQJsXEA — Maj Gen Harsha Kakar (@kakar_harsha) May 31, 2020

Soon, many of his colleagues took to the micro-blogging website to support his stand.

Major Surendra Poonia sounded an alert against false news saying, "Such Fake photos/videos are coming from Chinese, Pakistani who are desperate anti-Modi/anti-Indian Army gangs. Their agents are active all over India including few pro-China Political leaders. On defence/border issues, please trust the Defence Ministry."

Alert

Such Fake photos/videos are coming from Chinese,Pakistani, desperate anti Modi/anti Indian Army gangs.Their agents are active all over India incl few Pro China Pol leaders.

On defence/border issues,Pl trust @adgpi ,@DefenceMinIndia & @PMOIndia only

Please spread the word? https://t.co/p3s53Afc22 — Major Surendra Poonia (@MajorPoonia) May 31, 2020

Retired Major Gaurav Arya too countered the claim. He said, "This is a confirmed FAKE photograph. This fake image is being spread by both Chinese and Pakistani trolls."

However, it could not be independently verified if the news story was actually filed by the Chinese news portal Global Times or not.