On Thursday, April 30, veteran Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor passed away in Mumbai, at the age of 67. He was suffering from Leukemia and had earlier gone through treatment for cancer as well. His last rites were held earlier in the day at the Chandanwari electric crematorium in the presence of his close ones.

While the whole world comes to a grip about the sad demise of the 'Bobby' actor, a video featuring the late actor is going crazy viral on the internet. Netizens are calling the clip Rishi Kapoor's final visuals, as a doctor can be seen singing a song for him.

Are these really Rishi Kapoor's last visuals?

In the clip, a junior doctor can be seen singing the song 'Tere Dard Se Dil Aabad Raha' from the movie Deewana for an ailing Rishi Kapoor who is visibly sick. Later, the legendary actor not only praised the young hospital staff, but he also blessed the boy.

While the video is going viral now, after digging deep, we found out that actually it's an old video, since Rishi had been visiting the hospital a lot frequently in the past couple of weeks owing to his persistent health issues.

On youtube, a user uploaded this video in February, so it's actually an old one, as opposed to what is being said on the social media.

Watch the video below:

Earlier in the day, when the Kapoor family released a statement saying that Rishi Kapoor would like to be remembered with a smile and not tears. The aforementioned video completes resonates his wishes, as the last actor looked happy after the doctor dedicated a song to him.

While it has to be said that looking at the clip, every fan would become nostalgic, and teary-eyed. It completes shows what kind of a persona Rishi Kapoor had.

Meanwhile, despite the current lockdown due to coronavirus, members of the Kapoor family, Ranbir's girlfriend Alia Bhatt, Saif Ali Khan, his wife Kareena, and Abhishek Bachchan, and various other celebs were seen at Rishi Kapoor's funeral.