Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor passed away at the age of 67 this morning, April 30 at the Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital in Mumbai with wife Neetu Kapoor by his side. His brother Randhir Kapoor confirmed the news of demise with a heavy heart.

Rishi Kapoor was hands down, the first chocolate boy of Bollywood. He made his acting debut in 1970, with the film Mera Naam Joker, where he played the childhood role of his father Raj Kapoor. Hailing from the prestigious Kapoor family, Rishi Kapoor is known for taking forward the legacy of his father and enthralling the audience with his amazing performance.

His Bollywood career kicked off with his movie 'Bobby' when he amazed the audience with his sizzling chemistry with Dimple Kapadia. Young Rishi Kapoor established himself as a true romantic hero, just after his first film.

Not only his movies, and the captivating chemistry with the co-stars, but his songs also managed to entertain the audience. Today, while remembering one of the gems of Bollywood, we have listed the iconic songs of Rishi Kapoor, that have a special place in our hearts.

1. Hum Tum Ek Kamre Me Band Ho -Bobby

2. Main Shair To Nahin- Bobby

3. Tu Tu Hai Wahi - Yeh Waada Raha

4. Jabse Tumko Dekha Hai Sanam - Damini

5. Sochenge Tumhe Pyaar - Deewana

6. Om Shaanti Om- Karz

7. Bachna Ae Hasinon Lo Main Aa Gaya - Hum Kisise kum Nahin

8. Ek Main Aur Ek Tu- Khel Khel Mein

9. Tere chere se na- Kabhie Kabhie

10. Khullam Khulla Pyar Karenge- Khel Khel Mein

11. Dafli Wale Dafli Baja- Sargam

12. Chandani Oo Meri Chandani- Chandani

13. Parda Hai Parda- Amar Akbar Anthony

14. Sagar Kinare - Saagar

15. Jeevan Ke Din - Bade Dil Wala

Rishi Kapoor has lived his life, kind size. The actor who has entertained everyone for decades was even smiling before he took his last breath. Rishi Kapoor has inspired many for ages and will be remembered for his happy-go-lucky nature. Bollywood has lost a gem today.