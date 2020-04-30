Rishi Kapoor was loved by many and his loss is a huge one for Bollywood. The actor had given us some of the most notable films in Bollywood's history, and remarkable performances. He will be missed by one and all, his family, friends, colleagues and legions of fans that have been watching him through an era.

The family of the actor have released a statement in light of his death, informing his well-wishers that he lost a long battle against Leukemia which he has been fighting since 2018. The actor was admitted to a hospital in Mumbai after he reported breathing difficulties, his brother confirmed.

Many will remember the veteran actor for his chocolate boy looks, his intense performances, his one-of-a-kind humour. He had garnered so much love through his life and loss comes as an unpleasant surprise. The actor breathed his last at HN Reliance hospital in Mumbai early this morning. His wife Neetu was by his side to the very end.

The actor's brother Randhir had confirmed his hospitalisation saying that "He is suffering from cancer and he has some breathing problem, so he has been admitted to the hospital." Later in the morning, the news arrived that the actor had passed.

The family released a statement in the morning about the actor's death:

The actor was diagnosed with Leukemia in 2018 when he shifted to New York to receive treatment. Leukemia is a type of cancer that affects the bone marrow and blood cells of the patient. On many occasions, the actor discussed his tedious battle with the disease and marrow infection.

After a year-long battle with the deadly disease, the actor had returned from the US in September, 2019. Earlier this year, the actor was hospitalised after experiencing a viral infection in Delhi. Many rumours spread about the condition of the actor, and he put them to rest, "I was running a slight fever and on the investigation, doctors found a patch which could have lead to pneumonia, was detected and is being cured. People seem to have assumed a lot different. I put to rest all those stories and look forward to entertain, and love you. I am now in Mumbai."

The actor has been active on Twitter so far and was also doing a film with Deepika Padukone, The Intern. The actor who made many laugh and smile, right from the start in his first film Joker, will be remembered by all in Bollywood.