Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor bid adieu to the world today at the age of 67, after a long battle with cancer. Bollywood's original chocolaty boy Rishi took his last breath at the Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital, Mumbai.

Chintu aka Rishi Kapoor's last rites were held at the Chandanwadi crematorium in Mumbai on Thursday afternoon, attended by family and a handful of close friends. In the pictures released by the media, we can spot several family members such as wife Neetu Kapoor, niece Kareena, her husband Saif Ali Khan, nephews Armaan and Aadar Jain, and actress Alia Bhatt who is dating Rishi Kapoor's son Ranbir Kapoor.

Sadly, Rishi Kapoor's daughter Ridhima Kapoor was not able to attend the funeral of her father due to the lockdown. As per the reports, she might be reaching Mumbai today as the permission has been granted but she was not present during the crematory ceremony.

Rishi Kapoor lived life, but due to the lockdown, he couldn't have a grand farewell like his Chandani co-star, Sridevi. Check out the pics of his last journey:

While Bollywood was yet to recover from the sudden demise of Irrfan Khan yesterday, this came as a shock for everyone. 102 Not Out co-star Amitabh Bachchan who has worked in many movies with Rishi Kapoor, took twitter to announce the news.

Although he later deleted his tweet, many Bollywood stars have also expressed their condolences. Amitabh Bachchan wrote, "He's GONE .. ! Rishi Kapoor .. gone .. just passed away .. I am destroyed !"