The Indian Army on Tuesday issued a clarification and denied reports claiming its deployment in Gujarat for implementing the coronavirus lockdown, which has been extended till May 3. There were reports in a section of media that the Army has been called in Gujarat to strictly enforce the lockdown and that instructions have been given to its personnel on leave and those due for retirement under the current circumstances. Rebutting the reports, the Army urged the media to confirm such reports from authorised sources.

"Fake & incorrect news found published in print media about Army deployment in Gujarat & instructions given to Army personnel on leave & due for retirement under present circumstances. Media is requested to confirm such inputs from authorised sources only prior to publication," the Additional Directorate General of Public Information, Indian Army said on Twitter.

Ever since the government has announced measures to contain the spread of coronavirus pandemic, fake news and videos are going viral on social media. While we at IBTimes have been debunking false claims and fake news, the Army has also taken note of the menace. It issues advisories and directions to its personnel from time to time. They have been asked to follow instructions given to them only through established channels.

Coronavirus lockdown extended till May 3

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today announced the extension of nation-wide lockdown till May 3. In a video message to the nation, Modi said that the restrictions could be reviewed for the least affected parts of the country on April 20.

"After taking into account all suggestions, we have decided to extend the lockdown till May 3. Till April 20, each district, each state will be monitored closely to see whether the lockdown is being followed. Then we can decide on relaxing the restrictions," said Modi.

Modi asked people to not cross the "Laxman Rekha" of their homes and said that everyone must ensure the virus doesn't spread to any further parts of the country.

"We absolutely must ensure that this virus does not spread to any further parts of the country. We should be worried every time we hear that someone in some part of the country has died of the virus. We must ensure that new hotspots do not spring up," he added.