An old video of Shilpa Shetty slamming a journalist has gone viral. The video has started doing the rounds at a time when Raj Kundra has just been granted bail in the alleged pornography case. Kundra was kept in jail for almost two months before being given bail in the case. Now, this old video of Shilpa Shetty has resurfaced as a new one of hers reacting to Raj Kundra's legal battle.

The old video that has gone viral

In the video, Shilpa can be seen retorting strongly when a journalist asks her about Raj Kundra. She can be heard saying, "Main Raj Kundra hoon? Main uske jaisi lagti hoon? Nahi nahi, main kaun hoon (Am I Raj Kundra? Do I look like him? No, right. Then who am I?)," she can be seen saying in the video. "I really believe as a celebrity you should never complain and you should never explain. Yeh meri zindagi ki philosophy rahi hai (This has been the philosophy of my life)," she can be further heard saying.

I just liked “"Main Raj Kundra lagti hu kya? Do I look like him?" Shilpa Shetty reacts” on #Vimeo: https://t.co/ACFLcEnDn4 — Anthony Davis (@AnthonyDavis529) September 25, 2021

The video is allegedly from earlier this year, when Raj Kundra and Sachiin Joshi were embroiled in a legal tussle over a gold case. Sachiin had filed a case against Raj Kundra, Shilpa Shetty, and Satyug Gold accusing them of fraud and nonreceipt of gold after six years of payment. He won the case this year and the court directed Satyug Gold to hand over Joshi's 1 kg gold to him and also pay him a sum of Rs 3 lakh legal proceedings' cost.

Sachiin Joshi speaks out

"My legal battle was merely a representation of many of the investors of Satyug Gold who have invested in the gold scheme at a discounted rate, only to never receive the gold. I was asked to pay Rs 25 lakh to collect Rs 18,57,870 gold after six years of my hard-earned money lying with a company. Imagine the state of the common man who must have invested believing a celebrity who endorsed a company as its Chairman!," Sachiin was quoted saying to a leading news website.