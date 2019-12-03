After Bengaluru City Police (BCP) initiated a dedicated helpline for women safety, a fake message has been doing rounds on social media asking people to SMS the vehicle number to +91-9969777888 before boarding a taxi or auto.

The fake message claims that after sending the vehicle registration number, the person will receive an acknowledgment via SMS and the vehicle will be tracked by the city police. The WhatsApp forward asks people to share it among women.

City police clears air

The city police claimes it to be a hoax message floating on social media as BCP's Women Helpline. The police cleared that the number does not belong to BCP and requested people to not believe such fake messages or share it.

Bengaluru police also said that stringent action will be taken against those who create and spread such fake messages on social media. In the wake of the brutal gang rape and murder of the veterinary doctor from Hyderabad, the BCP has put together a dedicated wing for women that will function exclusively to cater to women's safety issues in the city.

'Emergency police helpline will respond within 7-seconds': Bhaskar Rao

The city police commissioner Bhaskar Rao, IPS said that the emergency police helpline number 100 has also been strengthened as the command centre will now respond within 7-seconds and the Hoysala patrol team will reach the spot within 9-minutes. He said that police will definitely come to the scene as citizens' safety is BCP's top priority.

BCP's "Suraksha App" for safety assistance has also been upgraded. The app is expected to help people in case of emergencies by alerting the police by sending an emergency message with your location and a quick video. The location data will be periodically updated so that the police can use this data to respond.