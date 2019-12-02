Rajya Sabha MP and veteran actress Jaya Bachchan, on Monday, strongly reacted to the gruesome gang rape and murder of a 27-year-old veterinary doctor in Hyderabad last week. She said that the accused should be lynched in public in order to stop such people from committing such heinous crimes.

"I know it sounds harsh, but these kind of people should be brought out in public and lynched," Jaya Bachchan said in the parliament.

Bachchan also demanded justice for the victim and led other MP's to ask the government about their plan of action. "I think it is time... The people want the government to give a proper and definite answer," she said.

However, her recommendation of accused be lynched in public has garnered mixed reactions from people on social media.

While many people hailed Bachchan for her strong words, many criticised her for being irresponsible in supporting lynching and promoting violence being a lawmaker without giving proper solution to the issue abiding to law and constitution.

The gruesome rape and murder on November 27 in the Ranga Reddy district has evoked protests across the country with people demanding harsh punishment for the perpetrators. The woman was killed near the Outer Ring Road at Shamshabad on Wednesday night but her burnt body was found the next day near Shadnagar, about 25 km from ORR.

I agree #JayaBachchan suggestion. lynching word came in public few months back.. but this is the time we should this activity for All the Rapist. Lynched on the spot.

well said #JayaBachchan mam — Pallavi_singh_rajput (@_Pallavi_Singh_) December 2, 2019

#JayaBachchan is a member of parliament. A lawmaker, like a court judge should leave emotion and personal bias at home, and act according to law & constitution. JB was out of line and irresponsible in supporting lynching. Exemplifies the quality of our lawmakers. — Shirley Serious (@_therealNobody) December 2, 2019

Absolutely madam. I think this is the best suggestion. the greatest of fear in someones life is getting lynched by public. #jayabachchan govt should introduce this legislation to punish the culprits of gangrape. I think juvenile act should be relooked too.#MondayMotivation pic.twitter.com/gIZyBbdFhb — Abhishek Kumar (@im_ur_abhi) December 2, 2019

In a time where mob executions have become the new normal, for #JayaBachchan to even suggest that lynching should be used as an instrument of justice, is horrendous. And that too from the floor of the Parliament! Weigh your words before you make irresponsible statements, Ma'am. — Akil Bakhshi (@akil_bakhshi) December 2, 2019