Last week, a message went viral on WhatsApp claiming that the Reserve Bank of India will discontinue the Rs 2,000 note from October 10, 2019. However, this is a piece of fake news.

Like multiple other WhatsApp forwards, this message is also a hoax which says that a withdrawal limit has been set at Rs 50,000 in 10 days. The message also asked everyone to exchange their Rs 2,000 notes at the earliest.

The message went on to read that these changes were made to welcome the new Rs 1,000 notes which is scheduled to be rolled out on January 1, 2020. The Rs 2000 notes were introduced in 2017 after the demonetisation of the Rs 500 and Rs 1000 notes.

These messages went viral on social media as well.

The Reserve Bank of India spoke to BOOM and said, "The RBI has issued no such order. The message on the notes is factually incorrect. For all verified information, refer to official RBI channels."

According to the report, the Rs 2000 is still in circulation and will be so in the foreseeable future. The report also stated that the Rs 2000 note has a 3 per cent share in the currency circulation. This data is according to the note's share in the volume of all banknotes as well as the value of all the banknotes in circulation.

In addition to this, no announcement has been made on the RBI's website two days after when it was said that the note will be demonetised.

Due to these modes of verification, it can be said that the messages in circulation are false.