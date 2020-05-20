The mysterious loud noise heard in the eastern part of Bengaluru has left both citizens and authorities baffled. Social media is abuzz with claims that the explosion-like sound was a sonic boom while several others are dubbing it as an earthquake.

It was around 1:20 PM on Wednesday, May 20, that people present in areas such as old airport road, CV Raman Nagar, Indiranagar, Whitefield, Kasavanhalli, Sarjapur Road, and Marathahalli heard the booming sound. Soon, many theories surfaced as to what exactly triggered the thundering noise.

Was it an earthquake?

The first thing to strike the minds of the residents was that there could have been an earthquake. However, the Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC) ruled out the speculation.

"The loud sound heard in Bengaluru is not due to an earthquake. The Seismometers did not capture any ground vibration as is generally the case during a mild tremor," the monitoring centre said.

The Karnataka Police also denied reports of an explosion in the capital city of the state. Bengaluru Police Commissioner Bhaskar Rao, IPS, confirmed that no damage has been caused so far.

Did a plane go supersonic?

After it was made clear that there was no earthquake in Bengaluru, netizens attributed the sound to a sonic boom. Hordes of social media users claimed that a fighter plane went supersonic during an air trial, thus creating a sonic boom. The theory gained traction when several people confirmed spotting a few choppers in the sky earlier in the day.

Subsequently, the police officials contacted the Indian Air Force (IAF) and Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) to ascertain the cause of the still inexplicable sound. While the IAF's response is still awaited, the HAL has clarified that its jets had anything to do with the noise. Furthermore, the government-owned aerospace agency also informed that it did not record any sonic boom activity in Bengaluru.

Sharing the details of the rather unexpected incident, MN Anucheth, DCP, Whitefield Division, Bengaluru said, "We are currently trying to discover the source of the sound. In Whitefield, we have searched on the ground and there is no damage. The authorities of the IAF have been contacted. So, let's wait for their response and not speculate any further."

KSNDMC gives an answer

In the meanwhile, the KSNDMC put forth an explanation as they quoted an expert of such matters and said that the blast-like sound was an atmospheric phenomenon that could have been a result of the collision of warm and cold air. However, it did not deem it to be 100 per cent true.

Therefore, it would be safe to say that the mystery of the booming sound, which has initiated a lot of conversation both on and off social media, is yet to be unfolded.

Notably, Bengaluru reported a similarly loud sound in 2018 as well, the cause of which is debated to date.