What was that sound? A mysterious boom sound was heard from different parts of the Bengaluru city on Wednesday, May 20. The massive blast like sound has left people perplexed.

People are terrified after hearing the loud sound and had been sharing their worries on Twitter. Many people have been reporting to have heard the sound in different areas such as old airport road, CV Raman Nagar, Indiranagar, Whitefield, Kasavanhalli, Sarjapur, Road, and Marathahalli.

Residents suspect it to be like an earthquake.

International Business Times, India has reached out to the Deputy Commissioner of Police - Command Centre Bengaluru City, but didn't get the response.

(This is a developing story. More details awaited)