In an attempt to portray Yoga guru Baba Ramdev as a womaniser, a picture has taken the social media by the storm, which was shared with the quote stating, "त भर शिष्या के साथ अलोम विलोम करने के बाद" चरम सुख" का आनंद लेते बाबा कामदेव". The tweet was shared on November 18 with a hashtag #रामदेव_ठग_है .

In the picture, Ramdev is seen sitting next to a woman, who he claims to be a cancer patient, with one of his arms around her shoulder. The yoga guru believes that the image is an attempt to malign his image.

False Claim: Baba Ramdev clarifies

Baba Ramdev took to his social media account to clear the air about the picture that has been circulated online for a few years now. On November 26, 2014, Ramdev clarified in a tweet that he was ashamed that people do not spare even cancer patients to spread maligning messages trying to damage his image.

Sharing a tweet and a post on his official Twitter and Facebook handles, Ramdev clarified that the woman in the picture with him was Priti, a cancer patient whom the Yoga guru visited at the Vedanta hospital where she was undergoing her cancer therapy.