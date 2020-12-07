One expected the newly released series, 'Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives' to be about the one per cent of privileged people in Mumbai, who dine and wine at best of places in Mumbai. Their Instagram pages are glossy, and when it comes to commenting on the political situation of the country they say what will be considered fashionable and stay relevant in the news. The series was an opportunity for children of Bollywood stars, and Bollywood wives to remain relevant in the web domain while they still can.

The entire series screamed of nepotism when it invited one star-kid guest after another, and finally, Shanaya Kapoor who hasn't even made her debut in the Hindi film industry got a brilliant two Netflix episode dedicated to her 'struggle' of being a part of the Le Bal, which takes place in France.

What really stood out in the first episode, was the prestigious Le Bal. Le Bal seemed like a grand event, which the lesser privileged section of women of all the countries couldn't attend. Le Bal is all about coming out to society in the most glamorous forms, much like how we witness in Hollywood films based on classical England, the era of Jane Austen.

The prestigious Le Bal

The event is held once a year in Paris and continues the tradition that was practised in England when it was still politically considered to be a part of Europe. The higher section of the society would launch their young daughters as a sign of empowerment.

Women dressing up in gowns while the mothers and the daughter heavily enjoy it and one can't blame them, can they? They were fortunate enough to be born rich so why shouldn't they make the most of it?

It doesn't take much to learn that Le Bal is just international nepotism where being born with royal titles, popular surnames is highly rewarded even if your immediate parents have not been extremely bright in their career. This is a place where the next generation of daughters, granddaughters might get international recognition if their parents or grandparents, uncles, aunts, have worked hard enough to be internationally famous.

However, instead of hosting it under the garb of women empowerment, it can simply call it what it is. An annual rendezvous of all the one per cent rich young ladies of the world, which would include daughters of politicians, filmstars, world leaders, and more. In 2015, Navya Naveli Nanda, granddaughter of legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan too was invited at Le Bal but she chose not to go after the attack in Paris.

Finally, when you watch Shanaya waltzing with her father in the crowded event it feels bizarre. This is expected to be an elegant event, where women are introduced in their gowns, however, if they are only looking for space to move their legs as they waltz away, does that really make the entire look elegant at all?

The hype about Le Bal

Le Bal becomes another opportunity for fresh talents in the field of fashion, designing to dress the given model. It allows them an exposure, in the global platform, and in the fashion capital of the world, Paris.

This too may become a matter of luck in a country such as India, where the Hindi film industry runs on nepotism and close references. Not many apprentice artist avails the opportunity to be in touch with the inner circle of the high and mighty women, hence they often end up being dressed up by the well-known one in their circle.

PS: Somehow, the only man who manages to be relatable remains Sanjay Kapoor. He trips at the fashionable event and is unable to fake it and continue. I wish the episodes would have given us more glimpse of that.