Netflix's The Fabulous lives of Bollywood wives has been brewing controversies ever since it dropped on the streaming platform. From cringe-worthy dialogues to pretentious lives; the show has not been well received. The show features around the lives of four Bollywood "rich" wives – Maheep Kapoor, Neelam Kothari, Seema Khan and Bhavana Panday. Chunky Panday, Ananya Panday, Janhvi Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Gauri Khan, Raveena Tandon and many other celebs have also made appearances in the show.

In one such sequence, Ananya Panday is seen telling her make-up and hair artists that her parents (Bhavana and Chunky) used to curse and abuse so much that she used to think her name was "Fu*k". The cheeky and humorous statement grabbed several headlines.

However, Twitterati was quick to notice that this wasn't Ananya's original dialogue. As it turns out, the dialogue was lifted from Keeping up With The Kardashians, where Khloe is seen saying, "My mom cursed so much when we were little, I thought my name was fu*k."

And as soon as Twitter realized this, all hell broke loose. Ananya Panday has been trolled left, right and center ever since then. This incident has brought out the old topic of "nepotism", "deserving vs non-deserving", "privileged" etc once more. Ananya Panday landed in soup earlier when she had opened up about her struggles in front of Rajeev Masand. Ananya along with Tara Sutaria, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Geetika Vaidya and few others.

Ananya Panday on nepotism

When people hate on me for nepotism, I am not going to shy away from the fact that I am Chunky Pandey's daughter. My father has really worked hard. When Student of the Year 2 got delayed by a year, my dad actually didn't even congratulate me till the film released because that's how fickle the industry is. That's how dispensable people are. Anything can happen, it can get shelved. It can release after years and he knows that. Mine has been a lot of personal experience, I have seen my dad go through so many things that I don't take anything too seriously. I overcompensate sometimes. I am so scared that people may say that 'oh you are taking things too lightly' so I will come extra early to places. I am so happy that I have this chance. I have always wanted to be an actor. Just because my dad's an actor, I will never say no to an opportunity to act. My dad has never been in a Dharma film. He never went on Koffee With Karan. So it's not as easy as people say. Everyone has their own journey and their own struggle."

Ananya had been slammed for statements and comparing her privileged life to struggles. And looks like, the talented diva has landed in a soup again.