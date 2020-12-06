Gone are the days when social media was just about celebs sharing photos and videos or announcing their forthcoming films. Nowadays we see a lot of mud sling and trolling happening on microblogging site. Just a few days back, there was Twitter spat between Kangana Ranaut and singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh, and now, Anil Kapoor and filmmaker Anurag Kashyap have gotten into a verbal spat.

The uber-cool and composed Anil Kapoor has never indulged in Twitter war, but this time he is out there giving it back to Anurag Kashyap.

Ak versus AK

It all started with Anil passing his Dil Dhadakne Do co-star Shefali Shah's web show Delhi Crime. Anurag retweeted the same and hilariously trolled Anil. The same didn't go down well with the actor, and in no time Anil gave it back to Anurag.

I've said it once and I'll say it again because they absolutely deserve it! Congratulations to the #DelhiCrime team! Nice to finally see more of our people get international recognition. @ShefaliShah_ #WelcomeToHollywood — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) December 6, 2020

Anil's tweet praising Shefali Shah's show reads "I've said it once and I'll say it again because they absolutely deserve it! Congratulations to the #DelhiCrime team! Nice to finally see more of our people get international recognition. @ShefaliShah_ #WelcomeToHollywood." Anurag replied to the tweet by writing, "Nice to see some deserving people get international recognition. Waise, aapka Oscar kidhar hain? No? Achha... nomination?"

Nice to see some deserving people get international recognition. Waise, aapka Oscar kidhar hain? No? Achha... nomination? ? https://t.co/P2ZuiPOUWP — Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap72) December 6, 2020

Anil replied to Anurag's tweet and wrote, "The closest you have come to an Oscar is watching Slumdog Millionaire win Oscars on TV. #TumseNaHoPayega." "Says the k-k-k-ing of hand-me-down films. Weren't you the second choice for this film also?" reads Anurag's reply.

Says the k-k-k-ing of hand-me-down films. Weren’t you the second choice for this film also? https://t.co/7pfdatvIGr — Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap72) December 6, 2020

"Hand-me-down or pick-me-up: I don't care. Work is work—Tumhare Jaise kaam dhoondte waqt baal toh nahi nochne padte. #actorlife," tweeted Anil. Anurag's reply to Anil's tweet reads, "Sir, you don't talk about hair. Aapko toh apne Baal ke dum pe roles milte hain. #BaalBaalBaloo #TheJungleLife."

Sir, you don’t talk about hair. Aapko toh apne baal ke dum pe roles milte hain. #BaalBaalBaloo #TheJungleLife https://t.co/b4H5CtqFYi — Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap72) December 6, 2020

Anil gave it back to Anurag by writing, "Beta, you need serious skills to have a career like mine. Aise hi nahi chal rahi humari gaadi 40 saal se. #TheRealAK." "Sir har 40 saal purani gaadi ko vintage nahi kehte. Kuch ko khatara bhi kehte hain. #retirementcalling," reads Anurag's reply.

Beta, you need serious skills to have a career like mine. Aise hi nahi chal rahi humari gaadi 40 saal se. #TheRealAK https://t.co/jsKErOnbUi — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) December 6, 2020

Sir har 40 saal purani gaadi ko vintage nahi kehte. Kuch ko khatara bhi kehte hain. #retirementcalling https://t.co/qzzX0v4lOZ pic.twitter.com/yS0cdX1yod — Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap72) December 6, 2020

Anil's second tweet reads, "Abe meri gaadi 40 saal chali toh chali, teri toh abhi tak garage se hi nahi nikli hai. #thenationhasspoken." Anurag replied by writing, "Agar gaadi Race 3 ki ho toh it's better that it stays in the garage only. #havemercy."

Well, as we know, everything on social media is enjoyed. Netizens had a field day while AK and AK their social media battle.

Check out some funniest tweets below:

LoL@AnilKapoor & @anuragkashyap72 aren't fighting on Twitter.



They're promoting their upcoming Netflix Project #AKvsAK !



Clever Marketing.

But if this was the plan, they should've kept the project under wraps.

Def Anurag's idea given his history of twitter feuds?#AnilKapoor pic.twitter.com/ig30KQYi06 — Nik_Invinci #AgMi ?Agastya×Rumi? (@DrStrangeNik) December 6, 2020

People who are puzzled by this back and forth between them.... There is a movie coming out which stars Anurag and Anil Kapoor.. Named... AK vs AK...in which Anil is playing an actor and Anurag is playing a Director.. — Rajat Jain (@rajatjain2590) December 6, 2020

Looks like Kashyap is just jealous because his biggest hit GoW earned less than Anil Kapoor's biggest "Flop" ? #KashyapVsKapoor — Trendulkar (@Trendulkar) December 6, 2020

And most of them are sure that they are promoting their upcoming film AK vs AK on Netflix. For the unversed, Vikramaditya Motwane has directed AK vs AK.