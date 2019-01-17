Venkatesh and Varun Tej's F2 – Fun and Frustration has beaten Rajinikanth's Petta and Ram Charan's Vinaya Vidheya Rama (VVR). With its amazing collection, it leads the race at the US box office.

Like every year, south Indian film industry offered several movies as Sankranthi treat this year too. Among them, five big-ticket flicks were released in the US. Considering the hype the fight was predicted to take place among Petta, Vinaya Vidheya Rama and NTR Kathanayakudu and many were sceptic about the prospects of F2 – Fun and Frustration at the US box office.

Among these films, the Rajinikanth starrer had a blast at the ticket counters in the country in its opening weekend. Having shown drop on Monday, Petta was expected to show jump due to discount offers on tickets on Tuesday, but it failed to do so. However, it has crossed $2 million mark in the country. Jeevi‏ tweeted, "#Petta collects $73,334 from 186 locations in USA on Tuesday. Total gross is $2,044,652."

The Venkatesh and Varun Tej starrer started on a brilliant note and the word of mouth helped it go on strength to strength on the follow days. F2 – Fun and Frustration has made more collection than Petta in less number of screens. Jeevi‏ tweeted, "#F2 is having fun at USA box office as it collects $130,347 from 109 locations on Tuesday. Total gross so far is $1,124,540. Superb."

The Ram Charan starrer started on average note and the poor word of mouth took a toll on its business. Vinaya Vidheya Rama collected $248,011 at the US box office and it has become a disaster. Jeevi‏ tweeted, "#VinayaVidheyaRama collects $3,937 from 60 locations in USA on Tuesday. Total gross is $248,011."

The Balakrishna starrer biopic opened to big response, but hit the rock bottom on the following days. NTR Kathanayakudu has collected $887,329 at the US box office in seven days. Jeevi tweeted, "#NTRKathanayakudu collects $16,443 from 103 locations on Tuesday in USA. Total gross is $887,329."