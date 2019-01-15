F2 - Fun and Frustration has made decent collection at the box office in the two day first weekend and emerged as the as Sankranti winner, beating Vinaya Vidheya Rama and NTR: Kathanayakudu.

F2 - Fun and Frustration is comedy drama and its promos had generated lot of curiosity about the film. But the movie clashed with Vinaya Vidheya Rama and NTR: Kathanayakudu, which had dimmed its prospects. The movie released in the cinema halls on Saturday, days after the two big ticket films hit the screens.

Having good advance booking, F2 - Fun and Frustration opened to fantastic response with most of the cinema halls running houseful in the premiere shows in the US on Friday. The movie witnessed same unprecedented footfalls in the theatres across the Telugu states and other parts of India on its opening day.

F2 - Fun and Frustration collected Rs 7.20 crore gross at the Andhra Pradesh and Telangana (AP/TS) box office on the first day. The movie was able to strike a chord with movie buffs, who fell in love with rib-tickling performance of Venkatesh. The word of mouth boosted its collection on Sunday, while Vinaya Vidheya Rama and NTR: Kathanayakudu witnessed steep decline in their numbers.

As per early estimates, F2 - Fun and Frustration Rs 14.50 crore gross at the AP/TS box office in two-day first weekend. The movie has earned Rs 9.16 crore for its distributors, who have shelled out Rs 28 crore on its theatrical rights for the Telugu states. The movie has recovered 32.71 percent of their investments and it is likely to return the remaining amount in the coming days.

Here are area-wise earnings and theatrical rights prices of NTR Kathanayakudu. These numbers are based on various reports and they may not match with the actual ones. All the figures are rupees and crore.