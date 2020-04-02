Conspiracy theorists have long been alleging that alien life is a reality, and they believe that extraterrestrials might be using lurking asteroids to build their secret bases. Adding up the heat to these seemingly outlandish claims, Scott C Waring, a popular conspiracy theorist has revealed that he has discovered an alien base on asteroid Eros.

Aliens living on asteroids?

In his recent website post, Waring claimed that he has spotted a cube-like structure on the NASA image of asteroid Eros, and assured that structures like these are concrete proof of extraterrestrial existence.

"Here is a cool photo from NASA of the asteroid Eros. On it is a rectangular structure. The funny thing about it is that even NASA noticed this alien structure on the asteroid, but still didn't have the realization of what it actually was...an alien structure," wrote Waring on his website ET Data Base.

Waring also revealed that this mysterious structure on asteroid Eros could be 45 meters long. The conspiracy theorist even blamed NASA for covering up the existence of alien life.

A YouTube video uploaded by Waring based on this finding has now gone viral on online spaces. After watching the video, followers of Waring also put forward various theories to explain this bizarre discovery.

"Whoa! Too cool, a galactic home on the range, I hope whoever is there is safe and well, as well as you too Scott, stay well, we need you to endure," commented Darryl Carnell, a YouTube user.

"Nice find Scott. It is hard to believe that would be natural... definitely looks like a structure. Keep watching the skies," commented ufosaboveus, another YouTuber.

Waring's blame game never ends

This is not the first time that Waring is accusing NASA of covering up truths about aliens. A few months back, after discovering a bone-like structure on Mars, Waring claimed that it is irrefutable proof of alien existence. The conspiracy theorist also urged Donald Trump to appoint him as the head of NASA so that he can open up facts about alien life.

However, experts believe that the findings made by Waring are classic cases of pareidolia. As per these skeptics, pareidolia is a peculiar capability of the human brain to form familiar images on unknown patterns.