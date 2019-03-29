Meghan Markle, 37, will soon give birth to her and Prince Harry's first child in the spring. And as the day of the delivery draws near, the Duchess will be required to adhere to a strict royal protocol.

As was reported in New Idea, when the baby first arrives, the Queen must be the first to know that the child is safe and well. Following this, an official statement will be released by the Palace, with the first news likely to be reported on the official royal website and social media accounts. Soon after, an official birth notice shall be stuck up on the easel at Buckingham Palace.

The letter is signed by the doctor or midwife who delivers the baby and will reveal the gender of the baby. After catching their breath and spending a few joyous moments with the newborn, Prince Harry and Meghan is expected to pose for pictures on the steps of the Lindo Wing, similar to photos captured of Prince William and Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge.

Historically speaking, the Duchess and Duke of Sussex will take some time before they announce the name of their new baby. This will give some time for rumours to float and bets to be placed on what the name will be. Once the name is decided, it will have to get approved by the Queen. Then, the royal head will decide whether the child will be a prince or princess.

To continue the traditions, a 21-gun salute will be held before the child is christened wearing a replica gown made for Queen Victoria's daughter in 1941. And finally, up to four godparents will be elected for the newborn.

A body language expert believes Meghan is due to drop at any moment. Judi James said, "So far Meghan's pregnancy body language has been pitch-perfect. I'm betting it will be Harry who will be the first to crack when it comes to showing the kind of extra levels of anxiety and excitement that might let us know when the baby's due."