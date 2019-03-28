Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are an affectionate couple but it would still be a rare sight indeed to see them packing on the PDA in public let alone making out in public. But that is exactly what they used to do. If we are to believe the images from the new Lifetime movie "Becoming Royal."

Reportedly the movie, 'Harry & Meghan: Becoming Royal', is due for release later this year. In a still image released by studio Lifetime actors playing Harry and Meghan embrace and appear about to kiss. It appears the lovebirds are outside in a park or some other green space.

According to a press release the film focuses on "pulling back the curtain to reveal the untold joys and challenges of life inside the Royal Family during their pivotal first year of marriage.

"Beyond blending their families and cultures, Harry and Meghan's core values are put to the test as they try to find the balance between honouring royal tradition and staying true to their beliefs."

The film is a sequel to 'Harry & Meghan: A Royal Romance' which was released last year.

Apparently, this film covered Meghan and Harry's relationship from their first date in July 2016, to the eve of their May 2018 wedding.

It is being reported that the new Lifetime movie stars British actor Charlie Field as Harry, and American actress Tiffany Smith as Meghan. Prince Harry and Mehan Markle are expecting their first baby in April. The Royal couple, especially Meghan Markle has been under a lot of scrutiny for her Hollywood celebrity status. We wonder, what tips she would give the actors portraying the Royal couple? You can check out the pics here: