Meghan Markle seems set on asserting her independence in the Royal Family and she seems to have Prince Hary agreeing with her.

Reportedly Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have split their household from Kate Middleton and Prince William – and the Queen's decision to keep the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's office at Buckingham Palace prevents Meghan from overshadowing other senior royals, royal expert Angela Mollard claims.

Apparently, with Kate Middleton and Prince William remaining at Kensington Palace, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex now have their offices under the direction of the Queen at Buckingham Palace. It comes after reports suggested the couple originally had plans to break away with their own court at Windsor, which the Queen has refused.

Ms. Mollard explained: "The Queen is keeping a strong arm on how they operate, they're not allowed to go rogue."

Ms. Mollard continued: "I do actually, I think it's really smart."

"Someone of Meghan's status and previous star performance has the ability to position herself very much as an Angelina (Jolie) or an Amal (Clooney).

"Now, nothing matters more with the Royal Family than the brand being cohesive, there can't be an offshoot." She explained: "We saw it with Diana."

Meghan Markle being compared to Princess Diana may have serious implications for the Duchess of Sussex, the Royal Family might not take kindly to an outsider coming and trying to steal the spotlight from Prince Harry.

Ms. Mollard added to the Princess Diana comparison by saying: "She owned the stage, so Charles' very progressive work on sustainability and environmentalism just got nothing.

"There was no coverage, no one was interested."

"As it happens, those things have become incredibly relevant now, he was a very forward-thinking man.

"It must have been so frustrating to him to be overshadowed."

She concluded: "I think it serves us all well to have a cohesive Royal Family.

"The Queen needs it to be cohesive."

Meghan Markle may have to take things slow and be more diplomatic if she hopes to achieve any success as a Royal, because getting on the wrong side of the Queen may not be a good idea for her.