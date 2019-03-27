Meghan Markle seems to be in the crosshairs of the Royal family. Apparently, the Duchess of Sussex has been warned to "recognise" being a Royal is not a "fairy tale" and to accept she cannot have the freedom to set her own agenda at the same time as she enjoys the privilege of being the Duchess of Sussex.

Royal expert Anna Pasternak told The Royal Box she believed reports of the alleged row between Meghan Markle and the Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton, are "undoubtedly true." Ms. Pasternak claimed the arrival of the Duchess of Sussex in the Royal Family has been "quite difficult" for Prince William and his wife Kate as the couple is very aware of the importance of their role.

The Royal expert argued the American actress has failed to recognise she cannot have the freedoms she enjoyed as a Hollywood celebrity whilst having the privilege to be Prince Harry's wife.

Ms. Pasternak warned: "I think rumours of a rift are undoubtedly true because I think that William is very responsible and knows what his role is and Kate has come alongside that and executed that extremely well.

"And I think it's quite difficult to have had Meghan who seems to want to modernise and set her own agenda.

"And you can't have it all. You cannot have your freedom and this privilege.

"It is a Faustian pact, it's not a fairy tale.

"Recognise that and live with the consequences."

We have to say that Ms. Pasternack sounds like quite the alarmist as Meghan Markle seems to be doing nothing but accommodating the demands of her Royal duties, not even letting her pregnancy slow her down.