Dealing with the In-Laws is never a pleasant experience. But that experience was taken up a notch for Kate Middleton as she had to deal with the Queen herself.

It seems that the Queen isn't fond of Kate Middleton's wedding dress. Apparently, Kate Middleton's wedding dress provoked an unexpected reaction from the Queen when it went on display at Buckingham Palace, as the monarch described the ghost-like appearance as "horrible", a documentary claims.

It is known that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge tied the knot almost eight years ago in a lavish ceremony at Westminster Abbey, with over 20 million people tuning in to watch the couple say their vows. Reportedly Kate wore a stunning vintage-inspired wedding dress designed by Sarah Burton for Alexander McQueen, which featured a lace corset and floral lace sleeves. The iconic ivory dress had a Victorian-style bustle at the back and soft pleats leading to a satin train just under three metres in length.

It is known that Kate's silk gown and train incorporated intricate lace appliquéd and was lovingly carried by her sister and chief bridesmaid Pippa Middleton in the cathedral and the beautiful dress reportedly cost £250,000 and has inspired many replicas since.

But it seems that when it first went on display at Buckingham Palace after Kate and William's first royal tour in Canada, the Queen did not seem too pleased with the gown. Apparently the documentary "William and Kate: The First Year" reveals how the Queen and the Duchess were given a sneak preview of the exhibition. Apparently, while standing in front of the dress, the Queen can be heard saying: "It is horrible, dreadful!"

Well, we have to say, now that the wedding is over it really doesn't matter what one thinks of the dress.