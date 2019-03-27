Prince William has Prince Harry's back, that's for sure. Apparently, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were helped by Prince William in a dispute with the Queen and Prince Charles, a Royal expert has claimed.

Speaking on the podcast On Heir, Royal commentator Omid Scobie revealed Prince William "had to step in and fight" for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry to have a bigger budget for their communication team. Mr. Scobie claimed the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were not entitled to their own communication team as Harry is not an Heir to the throne. But as the Queen and Prince Charles attempted to limit the Royal couple's communication resources to those shared by other members of the Royal Family, Prince William stepped in and stuck up for his younger brother.

He said: "Prince Harry is not a direct Heir to the throne and only a direct Heir to the throne can have their own household."

Alright, it is no secret that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are trying to establish their own niche in the Royal Family, which seems to be irking the Royals. Especially since Harry is the younger heir, it seems that his moves for independence spurred on by Meghan Markle may be rubbing the Royals the wrong way.

Mr. Scobie "They've hired Sarah Latham who is a former PR Director from the British PR company Freuds which is a big PR powerhouse over here but also has a massive background in politics."

"They won't be having their own exclusive team for themselves and their budget for the team wasn't particularly big."

"And it was actually Prince William who had to step in and fight to get Harry a little bit more money spent on building a team."

"Because he understands what this means to Harry and how much he wants to achieve and also, how important Meghan and Harry are for the image and the brand of the Royal Family."

But it seems that the big brother in Prince William will always be protective of Prince Harry.