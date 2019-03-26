Meghan Markle may be having a tough time as a Royal. The constant media scrutiny and the judgement from Royal observers as well as fans may not be making things easier.

Apparently, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's marriage "going to become increasingly difficult", according to a royal expert who claims the Duchess is heading into a "tricky situation" similarly faced by Wallis Simpson and Princess Diana, where the "ultimate goal is survival".

Anna Pasternak, author of 'Untitled: The Real Wallis Simpson, Duchess of Windsor' told the Royal Correspondent Danielle Stacey that Meghan could face similar issues with "courtiers" as Ms. Simpson did.

She said: I would like to offer a note of caution to Meghan.

"What I've discovered in my research for my book on Wallace Simpson and Princess Diana is that the one goal of the monarchy, the ultimate goal is survival."

"And for that, the spotlight has to be on the monarch or the heir apparent."

"I think what Meghan has to realise is she cannot live life in the Royal Family like an A-list Hollywood star, that within the monarchy it requires a very different set of behaviours."

Asked whether she thinks the marriage will last, Ms. Pasternak cast serious doubt.

She said: "Nobody wants to cast ill on a new marriage with a young baby but I think it's going to become increasingly difficult."

We have to say that Meghan Markle has been taking all the criticism and hate levelled at her in stride and she did not show any signs of slowing down in her Royal duties. We wish her well.