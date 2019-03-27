The coming few days will be bright and filled with optimism for the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge. The coming month has been described as a special month for them as the royal couple gears up to celebrate several occasions.

Firstly, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will be celebrating their 8th wedding anniversary. Prince William and Kate Middleton tied the knot at Westminster Abbey and the huge celebrations were attended by their families and several foreign and local dignitaries. Eight years later, the couple has stuck together and they have also been blessed with three adorable children.

Secondly, the couple will also be celebrating their youngest child, Prince Louis's birthday on April 23. Prince Louis was born at St Mary's hospital's Lindo Wing just like his older siblings, Prince George and Prince Charlotte. The royal siblings would also get to spend time with them next month because Prince George and Princess Charlotte will have a short Easter break. The siblings are expected to return to school on April 24, which is a day after Prince Louis celebrates his first birthday.

As of late, it is still unclear how they are planning on spending their holiday next month. In the past, the family has stayed on Queen Elizabeth II's Sandringham estate for their low-key outings. During school holidays, it has been common for the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge to take their children to different places. There was a time when all of them went to a hotel in Norfolk.

"Both the children swam unaided and were super confident. They went under the quite forceful jets in the water... Kate politely asked us if it was ok for them to switch it on... They were doing little jumps off the side into her arms," an insider from the hotel said.

Seems like the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have a lot in their hands.