A bomb blast Monday rocked Nepal's Biratnagar city and caused some damage to the Indian embassy building.

News18 quoting sources said that there is a possible role of ISI behind the attack. The bomb is said to have been planted by two people, who came on a motorcycle. No injuries have been reported as of now. The west side wall of the Indian embassy building was damaged.

The report suggests that the attackers are planning attacks on other Indian embassies.

This is a developing story.