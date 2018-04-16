A special NIA court is set to pronounce its verdict on the 11-year-old Mecca Masjid bomb blast in Hyderabad Monday, April 16. The fourth additional metropolitan sessions-cum-special court for NIA cases concluded the trial last week and said that it would announce the verdict on the blast, which killed nine, Monday.

In tune, tight security arrangements have been put in place in the city and all zonal officials have been asked to make sure that there is no trouble in any area. Heavy security has also been deployed at the Nampally court premises.

Eight people are facing trial for their alleged involvement in the 2007 Mecca Masjid blast.

11 years in a recap