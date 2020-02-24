While Alia Bhatt may have found love in the arms of Ranbir Kapoor and Sidharth Malhotra might be in a hide-and-seek relationship with Kiara Advani, the fact remains that the audience would love to see the ex- couple come together on the screen, one more time. Alia Bhatt and Sidharth Malhotra were one of the most popular couples in the industry before they broke up.

Rumours were rife that Mohit Suri has decided to bring together the former lovers for the super-hit franchise, Aashiqui. And together, they would be seen in Aashiqui 3. Talking about the same, Suri told Hindustan Times, "I have been working on the script of that. With Aashiqui 3, I have to get the script and the music right before I start work on it. Sid is a friend and we do hang out, but no one has been confirmed for the film till now."

Alia talks about break-up

Earlier, in an interview with DNA, Alia Bhatt spoke at length about how they have indeed met after their break-up and how everything is cordial between the two.

"Yes, I have watched the episode. Sid and I did meet actually. They had shot the episode much before we met so he must have said that. But we have obviously met recently and it was extremely normal," the diva said.

Elaborating further on the vibe they share now, Bhatt, who is currently in a steady relationship with Ranbir Kapoor, said, "Honestly, there will never be issues. I have nothing but just positivity in my heart for him. I'm sure he wishes the same as well. We have witnessed several milestones of our lives together. He spoke about meeting and chatting and we were fine. There are no bad vibes."

Sidharth's confession about break-up

On Karan Johar's Koffee with Karan, Sidharth Malhotra had, for the first time, spoken up about parting ways with the 'Gully Boy' star. He said: "We haven't met after it. Our relationship is civil... I don't think it's bitter. It's been a while. I have known her for much longer even before we dated. I gave my first ever shot with her in SOTY so there is so much history. There is a reason why two people decide not to be together. There were lots of ups and downs. When you take yourself from a situation, you look at all the happy and good memories."