After Sidharth Malhotra's confession about his break-up with Alia Bhatt and how they haven't met after the separation, Alia Bhatt has opened up about the whole saga. In an interview with DNA, Alia Bhatt spoke at length about how they have indeed met after their break-up and how everything is cordial between the two.

"Yes, I have watched the episode. Sid and I did meet actually. They had shot the episode much before we met so he must have said that. But we have obviously met recently and it was extremely normal," the diva said.

Elaborating further on the vibe they share now, Bhatt, who is currently in a steady relationship with Ranbir Kapoor, said: "Honestly, there will never be issues. I have nothing but just positivity in my heart for him. I'm sure he wishes the same as well. We have witnessed several milestones of our lives together. He spoke about meeting and chatting and we were fine. There are no bad vibes."

Recently on Karan Johar's Koffee with Karan, Sidharth Malhotra had, for the first time, spoken up about parting ways with the 'Gully Boy' star. He said: "We haven't met after it. Our relationship is civil... I don't think it's bitter. It's been a while. I have known her for much longer even before we dated. I gave my first ever shot with her in SOTY so there is so much history. There is a reason why two people decide not to be together. There were lots of ups and downs. When you take yourself from a situation, you look at all the happy and good memories."

While Alia Bhatt is flying high with the success of her film Gully Boy, Sidharth Malhotra is gearing up for his next, Jabariya Jodi, with Parineeti Chopra. Well, all we have to say is all is well that ends well.